PHOENIX - Ten people have been displaced after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, at 8:30 a.m. crews responded to a report of smoke filling up an apartment complex near 33rd and Northern avenues.

As firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a garage fire connected to an apartment building.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the apartments connected to the garage.

Fire officials say the connected apartments sustained a large amount of smoke damage, and as a result, ten people have been displaced.

A Phoenix fire spokesperson said among the ten displaced, includes young children, adults, and an elderly woman who taken to the hospital after she reported feeling ill.

The Phoenix Fire Department's crisis response teams are now working with the displaced residents to provide them housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.