PHOENIX — Several teenagers are hurt after a crash in north Phoenix.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of 12th Street and Union Hills Drive for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Firefighters had to pull at least one person from the wreckage.

A total of three people were taken to a hospital, including a teen boy and two teen girls.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The intersection will be closed until further notice.