PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy is in "seriously critical condition" after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix hotel, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. Saturday at the hotel near I-17 and Peoria Avenue.

The boy was reportedly submerged for 20 seconds before family members pulled him from the pool.

Officials say he in seriously critical condition getting treatment at a nearby hospital.