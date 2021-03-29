Teen driver dies in rollover crash near 24th Street and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a teen girl died in a rollover crash near 24th Street and Cactus Road late Sunday night.

Phoenix police said just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota 4-Runner.

The vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was heading down 24th Street when authorities said the driver allegedly did not stop for a red light while turning on Cactus Road.

Her vehicle then hit a raised median and rolled over.

Police said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.