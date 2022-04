PHOENIX — A teen boy is at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say when firefighters arrived a bystander was performing CPR on a 15-year-old male. He was taken to a hospital in critical conditions.

Phoenix police officials say there is no suspected foul play in the incident.