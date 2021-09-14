Taiwan Semiconductor names head of state government relations amid Phoenix factory construction

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has named Laura Franco French as its director of state government relations in Arizona as the company continues construction of its $12 billion computer chip factory in Phoenix.

French joins TSMC after leaving Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s office, where she worked as a senior policy adviser. She also previously worked for Greater Phoenix Leadership and the Arizona Office of Tourism. In her new role, French will act as a liaison between TSMC and state and local governments.

Additionally, Greg Jackson has joined TSMC as a director of facility operations, according to a LinkedIn post he made last week. Jackson previously worked at Onsemi, a fellow semiconductor manufacturer based in Phoenix.

TSMC continues in the early stages of construction at its new facility, just north of the Loop 303 freeway in Phoenix. About 10 cranes are visible from Interstate 17, east of the forthcoming factory, and construction activity around the site has picked up in recent weeks.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.