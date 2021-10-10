Suspected shoplifter hospitalized after being shot by woman in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspected shoplifter has been hospitalized after he was shot by a woman in north Phoenix Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Officers found a woman claiming she saw a man shoplifting in a convenience store and tried to stop him from leaving the store with merchandise.

The woman, identified as Miriam Shekhmoos, told police the man pushed past her and began to run away.

Shekhmoos then shot the man, police said.

The man left the area but was eventually located and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the man was not revealed.

Shekhmoos was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.