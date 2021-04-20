Police looking for man who carjacked 17-year-old at elementary school in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a police car and later stole a vehicle from an elementary school near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road Tuesday morning, where they found a man and a woman who were passed out, possibly sleeping in a vehicle.

Upon questioning, the individual in the driver's seat reportedly began to drive, ramming the officer's vehicle and hitting a cement wall of a home in the area.

The driver then left the vehicle and ran to Shaw Butte Elementary School, where officers learned that he had taken a 17-year-old girl's vehicle at knifepoint, according to police. The teen girl suffered minor injuries due to the incident.

Police said the man made it to an administrative parking area, reportedly showed the knife, and got the keys to the vehicle he fled in.

The man reportedly had no contact with students while at the elementary school.

Police are describing the stolen vehicle as a white 2003 Toyota Avalon with Arizona license plate ATA5DWA.

The man is described by police as a 30- to 40-year-old white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.

Authorities ask the community to not approach the suspect and call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) if the vehicle is seen or if anyone has any information related to the situation..

Police said the school was locked down but has since resumed classes.