PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody following a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix on Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. officers responded to a report of a cutting at a Circle K near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue.

Police say the suspect had entered the store, approached the victim from behind, and stabbed him. The suspect then fled from the store, heading northbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

After the incident, officers responded to an apartment in the area where they located and detained the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.