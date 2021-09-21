Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing another man at a north Phoenix apartment Monday.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and did not find a victim but found evidence of a shooting at an apartment complex in the area.

As officers were investigating, they learned a man had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with several gunshot wounds. The man, identified by police as 29-year-old Devall Matthews, died due to his injuries.

Court documents said officers standing by spoke with a witness who dropped off Matthews at the hospital.

The witness told authorities he had taken Matthews to a relative's apartment that morning where 40-year-old Semice Bell was located.

While at the apartment, Bell was seen with a black handgun and eventually pointed the gun at Matthews, according to police.

The witness saw Matthews put his hands up and yell "stop" before he fell to the floor.

Once the shooting stopped, the witness drove Matthews to the hospital.

Police say Bell was located shortly afterward in Tempe and was found in possession of a firearm that matched the casings found at the scene.

Bell was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge.