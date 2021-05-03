Woman arrested after man found with head injuries, later dies, police say

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested last week under the suspicion of being connected to the death of a man in Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a business near 27th and Northern Avenues late Thursday and found 64-year-old Herbert Cox with head injuries. He was transported a local hospital where he later died.

Details on what happened or how his injuries were caused were not immediately released.

Authorities said investigators developed probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Stephanie Whitney. She faces multiple charges that include homicide, assault, and robbery.

It was not immediately clear how the two were connected.