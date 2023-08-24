Student shot by BB gun on school bus in Phoenix, Phoenix police investigating

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an incident where a student was shot with a BB gun on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police, the incident happened near 28th Drive and Cactus Road around 4 p.m.

A young student was reportedly shot with a BB gun but did not require transportation to a hospital.

It's unclear what school the students involved attend.

Police are still working to locate the parents of the other students involved in this incident. It's unclear if any students involved will face any charges.

Phoenix police have not released any additional information at this time.