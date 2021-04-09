Student reportedly brought gun to Sandra Day O'Connor High School in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A gun was reportedly brought to campus by a student this week at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in north Phoenix.

Officials with the Deer Valley Unified School District sent out a letter to parents to "discourage rumors" that were going around about the incident.

The letter stated that after school on Wednesday, a student reported to an administrator that a student may have taken a weapon to school on Monday and Tuesday.

Administrators immediately started investigating and alerted the Phoenix Police Department, said Dr. Lynn Miller, Principal OHS.

On Thursday morning, prior to the start of classes, the student in question and their parents were asked to meet with administrators. During that meeting, Dr. Miller said the student admitted to having a gun on campus Monday and Tuesday.

Per Deer Valley USD's Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook, bringing a firearm to school results in an automatic recommendation for expulsion. Dr. Miller did not say what actions were taken against the student.

The incident remains under investigation. ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information.