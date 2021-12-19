Reward offered for information in QuikTrip armed robbery in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information regarding an armed robbery that happened at a QuikTrip in north Phoenix this month.

On December 1 just before 3 a.m., two suspects with handguns entered a QuikTrip convenience store near Bell Road and 19th Avenue.

The suspects then held the employees at gunpoint while taking cash and lottery tickets, police say.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, who is 18-22 years old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie with gray pants.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, who is 18-22 years old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie with white print lettering.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.