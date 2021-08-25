Watch
Restaurant goes up in flames in massive 2nd alarm fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix

Fast food restaurant near Cave Creek and Bell roads goes up in flames Tuesday night.
Carl's Jr. Fire
Posted at 10:25 PM, Aug 24, 2021
PHOENIX — A Valley restaurant went up in flames in a massive second-alarm fire in north Phoenix Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the Carl's Jr./Green Burrito near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 9:15 p.m.

Video from the scene shows heavy, dark smoke as flames burst from the building.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for some time while they work to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

