Restaurant goes up in flames in massive 2nd alarm fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Valley restaurant went up in flames in a massive second-alarm fire in north Phoenix Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the Carl's Jr./Green Burrito near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 9:15 p.m.

Be advised, Firefighters are working a 2nd Alarm structure fire in the location of Bell Rd. & Cave Creek Rd.

*Please stay clear of the area* pic.twitter.com/WvN0LTLxCb — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 25, 2021

Video from the scene shows heavy, dark smoke as flames burst from the building.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for some time while they work to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.