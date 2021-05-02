RECOGNIZE HIM? Local animal shelter damaged after vandal throws rock through lobby window

PHOENIX — A local animal shelter is cleaning up the mess after a man threw a rock through a large window Friday night.

HALO Animal Rescue says at around 8:15 p.m. a man was seen on security camera footage walking back and forth in front of the building near 32nd Street and Bell Road before he threw a rock into the front lobby window, completely shattering it.

After he broke out the window, he ran away and did not enter the building.

HALO Animal Rescue says this is the third time the building has been vandalized in the past month.

The building has been reopened after staff members spent most of their morning cleaning glass out of the lobby.

"We just don't understand how someone could do such a thing to an animal shelter. We were worried for our pet's safety and glad no pets were hurt or stolen," said Heather Allen, CEO & President of HALO in a statement.

Those with any information who may have committed this crime should contact police or HALO Animal Rescue.

View photos of the suspect and damage left below: