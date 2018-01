PHOENIX - Two suspects are in police custody following a bank robbery in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix police, at 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in the area of Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road.

Officers in the area located the suspect's vehicle fleeing southbound from the scene.

An air unit followed the suspect's vehicle near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road where the driver was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the passenger fled on foot but was located and detained without incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The FBI's Bank Robbery Task Force is investigating, police said.