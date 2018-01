PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help after a trailer with $20,000 of cooking equipment was stolen from a Phoenix storage facility.

According to Silent Witness, on Nov. 27, at 3:20 a.m., the trailer was stolen from Extra Space Storage near 37th Street and Bell Road.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a 1990's red Ford Explorer and used a vendor gate code to get into the facility.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.