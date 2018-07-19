Police: Phoenix mom arrested after 1-year-old found dead

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a toddler was found unresponsive in a Phoenix apartment on Tuesday.

According to court documents, fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road around 4 p.m.

Donielle King, 32, was at the residence with her 1-year-old son who was unresponsive on a mattress in his bedroom, court paperwork said. Fire officials pronounced the child dead at the scene.

King told officials that she left for work after 6 a.m. and dropped her four other children off at a daycare. She said the victim had sores and was not eligible for daycare, so she left the child at home and said a friend was going to babysit but he or she never showed up.

She said she arrived home to find the victim unresponsive and administered CPR until emergency crews arrived, court documents said. King's daughter reportedly called 911 for help.

Phoenix Fire personnel noticed several bruises on the child that were not consistent with King's story.

King was booked into jail on one charge of felony child abuse.