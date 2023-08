PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Officers were first called to the scene near 8th and Grovers streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.