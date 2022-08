PHOENIX — Police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting near I-17 and Glendale Avenue Monday night.

Officials say there is a heavy police presence in the area.

A man matching the description of a suspect was detained in reference to the shooting, according to police.

Aerial footage shows several police vehicles in a nearby neighborhood.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Th investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.