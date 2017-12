PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a knife-wielding suspect who robbed a Phoenix QuikTrip in November.

According to Silent Witness, just before 2 a.m. on November 26, a man described as 35 to 45 years old, entered the QuikTrip near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Police say the suspect grabbed a case of beer and walked out without paying.

As the man left the store, he dropped the beer as he was chased out by a security guard.

When the security guard tried to pick up the beer, the suspect reportedly approached the guard with a large bowie style knife.

Police say the security guard drew his weapon and the suspect proceeded to walk away while at gunpoint.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.