Woman hurt, two detained following shooting at Walmart near old Metrocenter Mall

PHOENIX — Officials tell ABC15 a woman was shot and two people were detained in connection to a shooting at a Walmart near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police officials are expected to provide an update soon. Watch live in the player below.

Police were not able to provide any information on the woman's condition.

#BREAKING: @PhoenixPolice officers are investigating a shooting at the #Walmart located in the 9600 block of Metro Parkway. A #witness tells @abc15 she saw a shooter enter the @Walmart as she was checking out in the self checkout lane. We are arriving on scene. pic.twitter.com/SHjq1wdopY — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) June 7, 2022

Officials are asking anyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.