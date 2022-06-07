Watch
Woman hurt, two detained following shooting at Walmart near old Metrocenter Mall

Authorities in Phoenix were seen surrounding the entrance of a Walmart near the old Metrocenter mall Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 07, 2022
PHOENIX — Officials tell ABC15 a woman was shot and two people were detained in connection to a shooting at a Walmart near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police were not able to provide any information on the woman's condition.

Officials are asking anyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.

