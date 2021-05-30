Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Police investigating barricade situation near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
police situation near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive.png
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 15:14:47-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a barricade situation near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, containment was set up around a home in the neighborhood.

Police said they are currently working to negotiate with the suspect to exit the home.

Police added that they believe the suspect is the only person inside the home.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV