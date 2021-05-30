Police investigating barricade situation near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a barricade situation near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, containment was set up around a home in the neighborhood.

Police said they are currently working to negotiate with the suspect to exit the home.

Police added that they believe the suspect is the only person inside the home.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.