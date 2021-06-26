Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at north Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a couple was found dead at a north Phoenix home Friday night.

Officials say around 7 p.m., officers responded to a home near New River Road and Circle Mountain Road for an injured person call.

Officers arrived at the scene and went inside the home where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Fire crews arrived and pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police said investigators learned the man and woman were married and were having marital problems.

According to police, evidence indicates the husband reportedly shot his wife and then shot himself.

The couple has not been identified.

An investigation remains ongoing.