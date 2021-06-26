Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in New River, Arizona

NEW RIVER, AZ — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a couple was found dead at a home in New River, Arizona Friday night.

Phoenix police say around 7 p.m., officers responded to a home near New River Road and Circle Mountain Road for an injured person call.

Officers arrived at the scene and went inside the home where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Fire crews arrived and pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police said investigators learned the man and woman were married and were having marital problems.

According to police, evidence indicates the husband reportedly shot his wife and then shot himself.

The couple has not been identified.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip for Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.