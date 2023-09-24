Watch Now
Police investigating after body found near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

Officials say there are "obvious signs of trauma"
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 21:45:38-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was found near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, they found a man with "obvious signs of trauma." He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the area will be shut down for "an extended period of time" while the incident is under investigation.

It is currently unknown what led up to the man's death.

