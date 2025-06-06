Watch Now
Plane crash near Deer Valley Airport leaves one person hurt

Firefighters arrived to find a plane upside down in a field near the airport
A small plane has crashed near Deer Valley Airport Friday morning. Phoenix fire officials say one person was transported after the crash with minor injuries.
PHOENIX — A small plane crashed Friday morning near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix.

Firefighters originally got the call of an aircraft down around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.

When officers arrived, they found a plane upside down in a field near the airport.

The FAA says the plane was a Cessna C-150 that went down.

Two people were reportedly on board the plane when it crashed.

Firefighters say there was a fire they had to extinguish in connection to the crash.

One of the two people on the plane was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be minor.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

