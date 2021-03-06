PHX FD: Woman killed in fiery crash near 7th Ave and Dunlap

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fiery crash in Phoenix near 7th and Dunlap avenues.

On Saturday morning, Phoenix firefighters were called to the area for reports of a car fire near a building.

When crews got to the scene they found a single vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a medium-sized commercial building and caught fire.

Firefighters quickly extended hose lines and put out the flames before they extended to the inside of the building.

Once the flames were out, Phoenix Fire officials said crews found two bodies inside the vehicle that appeared to have died in the crash.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, at least one deceased person was found in the vehicle who has been identified as an adult woman. Her name hasn't been released.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling north on 7th Avenue at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the building.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.