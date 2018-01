PHOENIX - Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning arrest led to a dead body found in a central Phoenix home.

Investigators say around 9:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a woman acting erratically at the overpass of the Loop 101 at 23rd Avenue.

DPS and Phoenix officers responded and detained the woman, who directed officers to her home near 19th and Glendale avenues. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to officials, when officers checked the home they discovered a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma. The woman is considered a suspect at this time, police say.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.