PHOENIX - Police are searching for an armed woman who robbed two separate banks in Phoenix on the same day.

According to the FBI Phoenix Field Office, on February 10t a woman entered the Academy Bank near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, displayed a demand note and handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled after receiving an unknown amount of money.

Later on the same day, the same woman showed up at Alaska Federal Credit Union located near Indian School Road and Arcadia Drive and duplicated her crimes.

Police describe the woman as 5'5" to 5'7", weighing around 130 to 160 lbs, and about 35 to 45 years old.

Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or may submit tips online.

You may also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480) 948-6377.