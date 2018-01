PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Officials say shortly before 7:00 p.m. a man riding a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle near 19th Avenue and Behrend Drive.

The man died on scene from his injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, police say.

The driver who hit the man stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Police say impairment is suspected.

Road restrictions will be in place for the next four hours while police conduct their investigation.

