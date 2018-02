PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and charter bus in north Phoenix.

Authorities responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive after receiving reports of an accident.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, officials initially said they were investigating a "serious injury" crash, however, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he or she was pronounced dead.

Road restrictions are in place during the investigation.

No passengers on the charter bus suffered serious injuries during the accident.