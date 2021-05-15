Watch
Phoenix PD situation near I-17 and Glendale Avenue

Phoenix PD is on scene of an investigation near 29th and Myrtle avenues.
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 15, 2021
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is on scene of an investigation near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue.

A large police presence was spotted early Saturday morning in the area of 29th and Myrtle avenues.

An ABC15 crew at the scene was told the situation is in relation to a possible shooting near the freeway involving an officer.

Video from the scene showed a SWAT team surrounding a house and looking for a suspect.

The Phoenix Police Department hasn't released any details.

