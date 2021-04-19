Phoenix flower shop finds business blooming during pandemic

PHOENIX — A Valley woman says the pandemic didn't scare her away from opening a new store, instead it served as a motivating factor.

Natalie Gilliland owns Poppies Flower Shop near I-17 and Happy Valley Road.

She told ABC15 she decided to move away from a business catering to corporate events and weddings, and opened the retail store, embracing the challenges of the pandemic.

"It seemed like a great time to do it," Gilliland said. "Everyone needed joy. I think people were more thoughtful, more considerate, during the pandemic."

Gilliland said since launching the store business is blooming.

"I noticed that a lot of people are buying for themselves," she said. "Just to put on the kitchen counter, on the dining room table."

Gilliland hopes flowers bring as much happiness to her customers as they do to her.

"It just speaks to people," she said. "I just love them. They're beautiful."