PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman was extricated from her car in serious condition after a crash in North Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the area of 7th Street and Hatcher Road after receiving reports of a car accident.

According to officials, a woman was taken to the hospital as a "trauma patient."

Four teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 17, are also likely being taken to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said. Their injuries appear to be minor at this time.

Phoenix Police are contacting the victims' families, a fire spokesperson said.

No word on how the crash occurred but an investigation is ongoing.