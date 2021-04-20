Watch
Phoenix Fire: Second-alarm brush fire burning near 43rd Avenue, Pinnacle Peak Road

Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 20, 2021
PHOENIX — Multiple fire agencies have responded to a brush fire burning in the northwestern part of the Valley, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said the second-alarm brush fire is burning in the area of 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

"Please stay clear of the area," Phoenix Fire said.

Aerial video from Air15 showed an active fire burning in desert brush near what appeared to be a golf course.

Additional details, such as how the fire sparked, the size of the fire, or if any structures were threatened, were not immediately available.

