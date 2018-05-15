Phoenix crossing guard accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

PHOENIX - A crossing guard at a north Phoenix elementary school is one of two suspects facing charges for molesting a 7-year-old girl multiple times.

According to police documents, 36-year-old Marisa Claire and 40-year-old Matthew Dunlap were arrested Friday after a search warrant served for Dunlap's iCloud storage found videos of the victim being molested.

Claire, who has worked as a crossing guard at Esperanza Elementary School since April, was identified in two videos dated from July 2016. Police documents stated that Dunlap was identified in eight videos dated between July and August 2016.

During an interview with police, Dunlap said he and Claire had "participated in sex acts" with the girl from October 2016 to October 2017, and estimated this happened twice a week during that period. Dunlap also told police that he and Claire knew the victim.

In a letter sent home to Esperanza Elementary School parents on Monday, school officials said, "administrators became aware that police are investigating a cross-walk guard and monitor who has worked in the school since April. This staff member is not currently working on campus. She was arrested for an alleged crime involving a minor. It is important to point out that the alleged crime did not occur on our campus."

Claire is facing two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of molestation of a child. Dunlap is facing eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.