Person shot by Phoenix police near 24th St. and Cactus

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a person has been shot by Phoenix police Sunday night near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

It is unknown what condition the person shot is in, only that the "suspect is down," according to a tweet.

Officials say that no officers or other community members were injured.

.@PhoenixPolice are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 2100 E. Poinsettia. Suspect is down. PIO on the way to scene. Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/6OHNi1R9gI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 30, 2022

Police say to expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.