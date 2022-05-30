Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Person shot by Phoenix police near 24th St. and Cactus

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 8:14 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 23:33:26-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a person has been shot by Phoenix police Sunday night near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

It is unknown what condition the person shot is in, only that the "suspect is down," according to a tweet.

Officials say that no officers or other community members were injured.

Police say to expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.