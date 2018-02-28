PD: Woman robbed during OfferUp exchange in Phoenix

Seth Pines
2:29 PM, Feb 28, 2018
2 hours ago
north phoenix | phoenix metro
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed during an 'OfferUp' exchange in Phoenix on Monday evening. 

According to the Phoenix Police Department, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft near 35th Street and Bell Road. 

A woman told officers she was trying to sell her iPhone through the OfferUp application. 

She met with a man inside a business in the area and handed him her phone. He then left the business without paying her and met with another man outside. The two fled the area on foot, according to police. 

No further information was immediately available. 

 

