PD: Two Phoenix officers injured in shooting near I-17 and Deer Valley

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers have been injured in a shooting Sunday night near I-17 and Deer Valley Road, according to a tweet by the Phoenix Police Department.

The two officers are being taken to the hospital.

Information is very limited at the time.

It is unknown if there are any other people injured or what led to the shooting.

Two Phoenix police officers have been injured in a shooting near 26th Ave and Deer Valley. They are being transported to the hospital. This is still an active scene. Avoid the area. More info as we get it. pic.twitter.com/4XNoVYNoru — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 29, 2022

ADOT camera footage in the area shows a large police presence blocking an intersection in the area.

The Deer Valley off-ramp from I-17 southbound is closed. ADOT says the Pinnacle Peak frontage road is also closed.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.