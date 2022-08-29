Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

PD: Two Phoenix officers injured in shooting near I-17 and Deer Valley

noth phoenix.png
ADOT
noth phoenix.png
Posted at 9:31 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 00:32:21-04

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers have been injured in a shooting Sunday night near I-17 and Deer Valley Road, according to a tweet by the Phoenix Police Department.

The two officers are being taken to the hospital.

Information is very limited at the time.

It is unknown if there are any other people injured or what led to the shooting.

ADOT camera footage in the area shows a large police presence blocking an intersection in the area.

The Deer Valley off-ramp from I-17 southbound is closed. ADOT says the Pinnacle Peak frontage road is also closed.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!