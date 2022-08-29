Watch Now
Two civilians killed, two Phoenix officers injured in shooting near 35th Ave and Deer Valley

Posted at 9:31 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 02:04:17-04

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers were injured and two civilians were killed in a shooting Sunday night near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The two officers are being treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Jeri Williams says two civilians were killed and an unknown number of other people were injured. The extent of the other injuries is currently unknown.

Williams said the suspected shooter is also dead after an exchange of gunfire.

Information is very limited at this time.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

ADOT camera footage in the area shows a large police presence blocking an intersection in the area.

The Deer Valley off-ramp from I-17 southbound is closed. ADOT says the Pinnacle Peak frontage road is also closed.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

