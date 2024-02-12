PD: Two dead after shooting at home near 32nd Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting at a home near 32nd Street and Bell Road early Monday morning.

Phoenix police officers were first called to the scene after 5 a.m. for a domestic violence situation. When they arrived, they found two adults with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have only identified them as a man and woman.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the names of those involved have not yet been released.

Police do not believe any suspects are outstanding.