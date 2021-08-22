PD: Toddler dies after pulled from pool near I-17 and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a two-year-old boy has died after being found in a backyard swimming pool in north Phoenix.

The boy was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after he was pulled from the water near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road just after 6:00 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a family member performing CPR on the boy who was not breathing.

Officials say the child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died.

It's unclear at this time how the boy got access to the pool or how long he was underwater.

Phoenix police say they found no signs of foul play and a medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.