PD: Teen suspect detained after man shot, killed near 35th and Dunlap avenues

Posted at 6:52 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:17:34-04

PHOENIX — Police say a teen suspect has been detained after a man was shot and killed near 35th and Dunlap avenues Monday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.

Police say a teen male suspect was detained after being located at the scene.

An investigation is underway and no other details were provided.

The area will be restricted for an unknown amount of time.

