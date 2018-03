PHOENIX - Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a north Phoenix business early Friday morning.

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard around 4:40 a.m.

Police say suspects in a dark-colored SUV backed the vehicle into the front of the store, causing serious damage. It appears the crash into the front of the building was part of a burglary attempt.

An owner of a business nearby came out and confronted the suspects who then fled in the vehicle.

Officials say the suspects were not able to make entry into the business.

No further information has been released.