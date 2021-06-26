Watch
PD: Man shot following argument near 35th and Dunlap avenues

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 26, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a man is seriously injured after being shot during an argument near 35th and Dunlap avenues Saturday afternoon.

Officials say at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicates an argument between the victim and another man escalated.

Police say the area will be restricted for some time as an investigation is underway.

