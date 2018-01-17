PD: Man dies following altercation in north Phoenix dirt field

PHOENIX - Police and DPS responded to reports of an injured person near an apartment complex in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Police say deputies found an injured man who had been cut during an altercation in a dirt field near the I-17 and Thunderbird Road. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries, police say.

Before officers arrived, the suspect had already left the area and still hasn't been located.

Neither the victim or suspect has been identified. There was no immediate information available regarding a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.