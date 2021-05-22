PD: Man dies after being found severely cut near 32nd Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man has died after police say he was found severely cut near 32nd Street and Bell Road early Friday.

Phoenix police said officers responded to an apartment complex near the area at about 5:30 a.m. for a man who appeared to be severely cut.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim next to the office.

Firefighters pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Richard Kole, dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary information indicated the man was allegedly involved in illicit criminal activity.

No suspect description was provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.