PD: Man arrested for murder after stabbing, killing man during altercation

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing and killing another man during an argument on July 25.

Phoenix police say they responded to a call of a man bleeding in the street near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road at around 12:50 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man who suffered a stab wound after an altercation.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the argument was captured on surveillance footage.

According to court documents, the video showed two men exiting the backyard of a home, and the victim attempting to leave on his motorcycle.

As the man got on his motorcycle, a man, later identified as 23-year-old Christoph Holsclaw approached him and stabbed him in the back.

Officials say they found a large fixed blade with what was believed to be blood on it and an expandable baton in the street. The knife was found in the direction of which Holsclaw fled the scene on the motorcycle.

After the video was obtained, police brought Holsclaw in for questioning Tuesday, August 3.

During questioning, court documents state that Holsclaw admitted to stabbing the man because he was threatening to kill him and was hitting him with a baton. Holsclaw also allegedly stated that he stabbed him in the stomach, and changed his story once evidence was presented to show otherwise.

Holsclaw then said he stabbed the victim in the back with his hunting knife because he was mad that he was going to take his motorcycle.

Holsclaw is now facing one count of second-degree murder.